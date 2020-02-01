Coroner: High number of overdose deaths over past day in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office says an unusually high number of overdose deaths have been reported in over the course of 24 hours.

The alert comes a day after Columbus Public Health reported an increase in ER visits for overdoses.

OVERDOSE ADVISORY: There is a deadly batch of opiates in our community, and there has been an increase in emergency room visits for overdoses. Prevent overdose deaths. Always have naloxone with you, do not use alone & use fentanyl test strips. Call 911 if you suspect an overdose. pic.twitter.com/bhfRkL1ki7 — Columbus Health (@ColumbusHealth) January 31, 2020

Franklin County Public Health along with Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) provide free naloxone with a brief training.

To locate these sites please visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

To locate other distributors of naloxone and for resources and information on addiction and treatment, visit the Columbus Public Health website.

For information about Fentanyl testing strips the Columbus Public Health website.

To find recovery homes and resources in Central Ohio visit the Central Ohio Recovery Residences Network.