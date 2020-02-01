1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Southern Local Schools Waverly City Schools

Coroner: High number of overdose deaths over past day in Franklin County

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
narcan-nasal-spray-generic_188668

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office says an unusually high number of overdose deaths have been reported in over the course of 24 hours.

The alert comes a day after Columbus Public Health reported an increase in ER visits for overdoses.

Franklin County Public Health along with Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) provide free naloxone with a brief training.

To locate these sites please visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website

To locate other distributors of naloxone and for resources and information on addiction and treatment, visit the Columbus Public Health website.

For information about Fentanyl testing strips the Columbus Public Health website.

To find recovery homes and resources in Central Ohio visit the Central Ohio Recovery Residences Network.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools