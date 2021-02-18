Coroner: Franklin County saw 40% increase of homicides in first nine months of 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner says there was a 40% increase of homicides in the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

According to Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, between January and September of 2020, there were 132 homicide deaths in Franklin County. In the same time period in 2019, there were 94 homicides reported. That’s an increase of 40.4%.

“Of note 75% of the victims were African American in 2020 compared to 59.6% in 2019. In 2020 43.9% of the victims were 24 years of age or younger compared to 27.7% in 2019,” Ortiz released in a statement.

In nearly 88% of the homicides in 2020 the victim was killed by a gun, which is similar to the numbers in 2019, according to the report.

“We are not alone in this rise in homicides: Chicago, NYC, LA have all seen extreme rises in homicides. In addition smaller and mid size cities have experienced the same increase,” stated Ortiz.

The zip code 43211 continues to have the most homicides as it did in 2019.

You can read the full report here: