Coroner: Five die of ODs in 24 hours in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County coroner is reporting five people have died from drug overdoses in the county in the last 24 hours.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz posted the numbers on Twitter, encouraging users to not use drugs alone, test the drugs with fentanyl test strips, and keep Narcan close by.

Franklin County has also had a surge of overdose fatalities: 5 people in 24 hours. Do not use alone, test with fentanyl test strips and keep Narcan on person. Pop up recovery event tomorrow at Zettler Center https://t.co/ip2Org97a4 — Franklin Co Coroner (@FranklinCoroner) June 16, 2021

In addition, Ortiz posted a recovery pop-up event Thursday at Zettler Hardware, 2001 Zettler Center Drive, from 2-5 p.m. The event will feature free naloxone and training on how to use it, free fentanyl test strips, and information on recovery.

Anyone battling drug addiction or who knows someone battling drug addiction can find resources for help by clicking here.