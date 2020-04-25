Coroner: 6 overdose deaths in Franklin County Friday

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
narcan-nasal-spray-generic_188668

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz says there was a surge of overdoses Friday that left six people dead.

Dr. Ortiz said yesterday was the fourth Friday in a row with a surge in overdose deaths.

“Please keep that narcan on hand, use fentanyl test strips and call 911 for an overdose. Families and friends check on your loved ones who use frequently, consider Thursday, Friday and Saturday to check in and talk,” Ortiz said in a Facebook post.

Earlier this month, the coroner said 12 people died from overdoses over the course of a 48-hour period.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools