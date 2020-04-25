Coroner: 6 overdose deaths in Franklin County Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz says there was a surge of overdoses Friday that left six people dead.

Dr. Ortiz said yesterday was the fourth Friday in a row with a surge in overdose deaths.

“Please keep that narcan on hand, use fentanyl test strips and call 911 for an overdose. Families and friends check on your loved ones who use frequently, consider Thursday, Friday and Saturday to check in and talk,” Ortiz said in a Facebook post.

Earlier this month, the coroner said 12 people died from overdoses over the course of a 48-hour period.