COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - It’s about a 5 kilometers roundtrip between Tyler Cummins’s home in the Short North and the Ross Heart Hospital at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. He took the trip in February 2019, driving the first leg by himself just minutes after receiving a life-changing phone call.

“By the time I was in the hospital bed, wheeled into surgery, was two hours from the phone call,” Cummins explained.