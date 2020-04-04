Coroner: 12 people in Franklin Co. die from suspected overdoses in 48 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –In Franklin County, a dozen people are suspected of dying from overdoses in less than 48 hours.

Friday morning, Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said six people had died from suspected overdoses in a 24 hour period. Saturday, Dr. Ortiz said 12 had died in less than 48 hours.

Ortiz said Columbus Public Health will be issuing media messages and getting outreach groups to help the homeless.

Dr. Ortiz ask for all treatment facilities to communicate hours and resource to the public.

“Be alert, check on family and friends, keep naloxone and fentanyl testing strips on hand,” said Ortiz.