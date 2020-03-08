Coronavirus update: Four people under investigation, no confirmed cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — According to the Ohio Department of Health there are four people under investigation for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10 people have test negative as of Sunday afternoon.

There are zero confirmed cases in the state currently.

This is a change from Saturday when five people were under investigation.

At a press conference Saturday involving Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Amy Acton M.D., the state unveiled a plan to help curb the spread of the virus should there be a confirmed case, which Acton expects to happen “any day now.”

The state is now able to test for the virus without having to send it off to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for results, meaning the results of the test will be available quicker.

Additionally, a private lab, LabCorp, is now also able to test for the disease, and other labs and hospitals are expected to get that capability in the coming weeks.

To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, the ODH recommends people practice these preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).