Coronavirus testing in high demand across central Ohio

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Coronavirus testing is in high demand all across Ohio.

Another large line formed Friday for a pop-up testing site, this time in Madison County.

“I’ve been waiting for like an hour,” said Travis Freedman of Springfield. “It’s crazy. I didn’t think it was going to be this long, this many people here today.”

“Every place in Columbus is totally filled up and the results aren’t as fast right now for some places we’ve been going to,” said Ryan Eiobeck of Columbus

Hundreds of cars rolled into the pop-up testing site in London Friday morning, each positive case now representing hours of work in contact tracing for the health department.

“It’s been tough,” said Madison County Health Commissioner Chris Cook. “It absolutely has been rough on us. It’s a huge workload but we are committed to protecting our citizens. Every case we get has between 4 and 6 contacts, so you start multiplying those 30 cases times the 4 and 6 contacts they each have – that’s how many people were talking to on a daily basis right now.”

Some in line admitted they were seeking a test for their holiday plans.

“Thanksgiving’s coming up and I’m going to be with the family and everything,” Freedman said. “I gotta get tested just to make sure I don’t have it and give it to my family or anything.”

But Cook says the best way to keep your family safe – and reduce new cases – is to skip the in-person get-togethers altogether

“Start making really good choices about keeping their bubble small, to the people who are living in their house only,” Cook said. “Using the technology we have like FaceTime and video chatting. I think those will be the keys moving forward that will take us through the first of the year.”

Despite the long lines for testing , public health officials said there is no shortage of tests.

However, there’s simply just not enough manpower and time to get all of the people that want a test through a line quickly and safely.

Another pop-up testing site will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reynolds Municipal Park in Hilliard.