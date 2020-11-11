Coronavirus outbreak at Fayette County Jail

This is the original Fayette County Jail door. It has had a few modifications since 1885, but it is just as usable today. The piece of history will be used and displayed at the new jail. Photo by Tony Mirones

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A total of 14 staff members, 10 inmates, and four secondary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fayette County Jail facility.

Positive cases are separated from those who have tested negative. Individuals who become symptomatic are isolated until test results come back. Symptom checks are being conducted once per shift. Mass testing will take place weekly so that positive cases can be isolated or quarantined. All positive cases are being monitored for secondary infections by a nurse and nurse practitioner.

Fayette County Public Health is also currently investigating an outbreak at a long-term care facility. The Ohio Department of Health provides a dashboard with information pertaining to long-term care facilities, including case and mortality data and whether the facility allows visitation.