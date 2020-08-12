Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 1,422 new cases, 26 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, August 12, a total of 104,248(+1,422) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,734(+26) deaths and 11,901(+141) hospitalizations. There are a 82,310 presumed recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

During Tuesday’s press briefing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared a map showing decisions of districts in the state regarding back to school.

There are 325 school districts planning to return full time, representing around 590,000 students, 55 districts or around 390,000 students will begin online. DeWine says he believes schools are doing a good job getting ready.

Dr. John Barnard from Nationwide Children’s Hospital joined Gov. DeWine. He said that although most children that contract COVID-19 are fine, they find around 10 percent who do get sick end up in the hospital.

Dr. Patty Manning with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital also joined the governor’s briefing. She says we are really just learning what part children play in the spread of COVID-19. She says teenagers are at great risk for spread because they are very active and mobile.

According to Dr. Manning, distance, mask wearing and hand hygiene are key to keeping kids safe.