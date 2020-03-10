Coronavirus in Ohio: Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing planned

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton are planning a briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

The briefing will happen at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live right here. The time of the briefing coincides with the health department’s daily release of coronavirus information.

Monday, the state reported three positive tests for COVID-19 coronavirus.

All three cases are from Cuyahoga County. All three are in their 50s. DeWine said two were recently on a cruise along the Nile. The third was at an AIPAC conference in Washington DC.

According to WJW, one of the three people with coronavirus in Cuyahoga County is a staff member at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland said on Monday.

Five people remain under investigation and 11 people have tested negative.

Monday night, Shawnee State University in Portsmouth reported three possible cases are being investigated at the school. The university said the three people are under quarantine.

Ohio State University announced Monday night that in-person classes would be suspended until at least the end of March.

Governor DeWine declared a state of emergency in Ohio after Monday’s three positive tests.