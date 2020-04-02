CORONAVIRUS IN OHIO: ‘Stay Home’ order extended through May 1

1  of  2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Gov. Mike DeWine will extend Ohio’s current Stay at Home order through May 1.

The new order will go into effect next Monday evening, DeWine said at Thursday’s coronavirus press conference. It will include new regulations such as retailers setting a number of allowed customers inside, asking anyone traveling into Ohio to quarantine themselves for 14 days with a few exceptions, cancelling organized youth sporting events and closing public swimming pools.

Governor DeWine said they will not regulate funerals and weddings, but those two events must not have 10 people or more.

