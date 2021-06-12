Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 385 new cases, 29 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, June 12, the ODH reported a total of 1,106,796 (+385) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 59,865 (+29) hospitalizations and 8,208 (-1) ICU admissions.

Also Saturday, ODH announced that a total of 5,446,889 people — or 46.6% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process, an increase of 12,539 from the previous day.

The ODH also reported 70 deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 20,091. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke to the latest winners of the Vax-a-million drawings and provided updates on the pandemic. The third set of winners was Mark Cline of Richwood as the $1 million prize adult winner and Sara Afaneh of Sheffield Lake as the student scholarship winner.

DeWine said there were 3.3 million adult entries and 144,000 student entries for the drawing, an increase of 136,000 adult and 11,000 student entries. To be eligible, a person must have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and then register by visiting ohiovaxamillion.com or calling the Department of Health at 833-4-ASK-ODH.

Two drawings remain, with entries closing the Sunday before the winners are announced on Wednesday.

DeWine said the state had a rate of 39.1 cases per 100,000 people for the two weeks ending Tuesday and that all but 16 of 88 counties were below 50 cases per 100,000 people.

That was the mark DeWine set in the spring for dropping his pandemic health orders before instead of allowing most of them to end on June 2, possibly in response to the General Assembly overriding his veto on a bill that would allow them to end those orders on their own.

Every county is now below 100 cases per 100,000 people, which is the threshold for being considered high incidence by the CDC. The highest rate in the state is Lawrence County at 77.4 cases per 100,000 people. Four counties have even dropped into the single digits: Putnam, Hancock, Vinton and Coschocton.