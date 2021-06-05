Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 379 new cases, 25 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, June 5, the Department of Health reported a total of 1,104,380(+379) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 59,522 (+25) hospitalizations and 8,173 (+6) ICU admissions.

On Friday, ODH reported that a total of 5,353,663 Ohioans — 45.8% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 18,316 from the previous day.

Also Friday, the Department of Health reported 57 deaths, bringing the state total to 19,980. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the two newest winners of the Vax-a-million drawings during a news conference Thursday. The adult winner of a $1 million prize was Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo, and the student winner of a full scholarship to a state university was Zoie Vincent of Mayfield Village.

DeWine reported that as COVID-19 cases decline around the state that only four counties remain high incidence as defined by the CDC, which is 100 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks. And he said about half of the state’s 88 counties are below 50 cases.

The Vax-a-million program was designed to spur those who had put off vaccination to go ahead and do so. DeWine said that when he looks at vaccinations since, he said the state still has the most room to grow in those younger than 50.

Registration remains open for the four remaining drawings at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Department of Health at 833-4-ASK-ODH. Winners will be announced over the next four Wednesdays.