Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday Update: 1,526 new cases, 81 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, April 24, a total of 1,063,433 (+1,526) cases had been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 55,641 (+81) hospitalizations and 7,713 (+6) ICU admissions. A total of 4,549,108— or 38.92% of the population — had started the vaccination process, up 31,749 from the previous day.

The department reported an additional 89 deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 19,122. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Starting Monday, the state will add county-level positivity data to its online dashboards, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Department of Health, said on Friday.

Users will be able to hover over each county on a map of the state and see the rate of positive cases for the previous two weeks, with the maps being updated each Monday.

”It’s something our local health departments across the state have asked us for,” Vanderhoff said. “We’re confident this information will now better inform decision-making in their communities.”

The project has been months in the works, dating to before Vanderhoff joined the department last November.

The state’s rate of cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks was reported this week at 185.8. DeWine had set a benchmark of 50 for lifting the pandemic health orders in the state. He signaled this week that a replacement benchmark may be in the works.

Vaccination in Ohio, and across the country, is now open to those 16 and older.