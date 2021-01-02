Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 14,000 new cases over two days

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, January 2, a total of 714,673 (+14,293) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 9,017 (+55) deaths and 38,633 (+299) hospitalizations.

No numbers were released Friday in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

The Ohio Department of Health stresses that Saturday’s numbers are a result of two days of reporting since no numbers were released on Jan. 1.

According to ODH, the average daily number of cases in the past seven days was 7,144 cases.

