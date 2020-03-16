1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 37 confirmed cases in Ohio Columbus firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Election precautions and latest numbers of COVID-19

Local News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Secretary of State Frank LaRose will discuss the latest developments on COVID-19 coronavirus in the state Monday afternoon.

You can watch that entire press conference live right here at 2 p.m.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose is expected to discuss additional precautions to enhance the safety of Ohio voters when polls open on Tuesday.

As of Sunday, March 15, there are 37 confirmed cases in the state. ODH reports 361 are under investigation and 140 have tested negative.

Cases have been identified in the following counties:

  • Belmont – 2
  • Butler – 6
  • Cuyahoga – 14
  • Franklin – 3
  • Lorain – 2
  • Lucas – 1
  • Medina – 1
  • Stark – 3
  • Summit – 2
  • Trumbull – 2
  • Tuscarawas – 1

Of the three cases in Franklin County, one was identified in Columbus and one in Bexley. One case involves a Columbus Division of Fire firefighter.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says the drastic actions the state is taking right now will save lives.

“When our hospital systems are overwhelmed, that means if your are having a birth that you are planning, if you are in a car accident and need your hospital, if your have a stroke or an MI, even if you never get coronavirus, people in this country can die from something other than coronavirus,” said Acton.

Bars and restaurants across the state were ordered to close their dining rooms effective 9 p.m. Sunday. Carryout and delivery is still available at many restaurants.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the state will extend access to unemployment benefits to workers in quarantine and employees of businesses that temporarily shut down due to coronavirus.

“We will be broadening the current state policy to clarify that individuals that are quarantined by a health professional or by their employer are considered to be unemployed and will not be subject to the requirements to actively seek work, during this period of emergency,” said Husted.

School closures begin across the state after classes on Monday, and in some cases earlier.

The USDA approved two waiver requests from the state to keep school breakfast and lunch programs going while schools are closed. Schools will be able to provide ‘grab and go’ meals to ensure no child goes hungry while school is out.

Columbus City Schools announced it would provide meals to all children under 18 at several schools throughout the city. Other districts are expected to announce similar plans.

