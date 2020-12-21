Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: DeWine to provide live update

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to give a briefing Monday afternoon as the distribution of two coronavirus vaccines continues in the state.

That briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

As of Sunday, Dec. 20, a total of 622,806 (+8,377) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 8,047 (+16) deaths and 34,747 (+194) hospitalizations.

Ohio passed 8,000 total pandemic-related deaths Saturday.

The latest public health advisory map, released Thursday, showed only one county at level 4, or purple: Richland. Eighty-three counties are at level 3, or red, including Franklin and all of those in central Ohio. Four counties are at level two, and none is at level one.

DeWine said counties move to purple under worsening conditions then drop down to red when conditions plateau, but he said every county in the state is at least three times higher than what the CDC considers high incidence.

Vaccinations began in Ohio this week as several hospitals received shipments from Pfizer, and those were given to front-line medical personnel. On Friday, vaccinations will begin for nursing home residents and staff under a CDC program, DeWine said.

Additional shipments are expected to arrive soon from Pfizer and also from Moderna.

