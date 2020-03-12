1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor orders schools to take extended spring breaks starting Monday Gove. DeWine orders no mass gatherings in Ohio over 100 people
Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says schools will take an extended spring break of three weeks starting Monday. 

The governor clarified that the order will take place at the close of school Monday for all K-12 schools, including public, private and charter.

DeWine made the announcement Thursday when it was announced a fifth person in the state had been confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus.

There are now 52 people under investigation in Ohio with 333 under health supervision.

