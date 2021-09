COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 (WCMH-TV) will take our transmitter offline for maintenance and engineering, starting at 12:30 p.m. today, our signal will return after approximately one hour. We will join “Days of our Lives” in progress.

GUIDE: How to watch NBC4 on streaming services

This will only impact viewers who receive our signal over the air with an antenna and some satellite providers.

Thank you for your patience.