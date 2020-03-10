Cops: Father fatally shoots infant’s mom during child visit in Washington Court House

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot the mother of his infant child when she brought the baby to an apartment complex so he could visit with the child.

The shooting occurred Monday night at the Pine Tree Apartments in Washington Court House.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Lilliana Null, of Cincinnati had traveled to the complex with the child and a friend to meet  21-year-old Joseph Brown.

The couple had recently separated, and the shooting occurred shortly after Null had arrived at the complex. Null was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown was charged with aggravated murder. The baby and Null’s friend were unharmed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools