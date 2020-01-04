Copper thief strikes Licking Co. courthouse Christmas decorations four times

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A thief damaged the Christmas decorations at the Licking County courthouse, stealing the copper wires, just days before Christmas.

For more than 70 years, the Licking County courthouse is lit each holiday season with thousands of colored lights.

​Video from the courthouse showed the man sneaking around like the Grinch with the wires wrapped around his arm.

Jennifer Morris travels from Heath to see the decorations every year.​

“I think that’s really sad because it’s for the community and for the kids,” she said. “It’s a wonderful experience for everyone. I didn’t know that happened.”

Not only did it happened Dec. 21, it also happened three more times after that.

Spencer Barker is the president of the Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee.

“That’s when we saw what we believe is the same gentleman cutting the wire,” said Barker.

The damage is about $2,000.​

​”Just say that I’m really sorry that they’re in a situation that they’d have to do that​,” said Morris.

Newark Police are working to hopefully identify the person who did this. Anyone who has information regarding the theft is asked to call (740) 670-7200.