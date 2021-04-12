COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, few light showers, and mild. High 62

Tonight: Clearing and cool. Low 43

Tuesday: Sunny skies, warmer. High 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 59 (45)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 56(39)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 62 (40)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Monday!

After a soggy end to the weekend, we’ll see a drier, cooler, more seasonal week ahead.

For the rest of the day, we’ll see a few showers, otherwise stay under a mostly cloudy sky with breezy conditions thanks to a westerly wind around 10-15 mph. High temperatures will keep climbing up to the low 60s, which is right in line with our seasonal normal.

Slight chance for showers will linger into the evening ahead of decreasing clouds tonight. As clouds clear out, we’ll slowly fall down to the 40s, which is right in line with normal.

A mostly sunny sky and calm wind will take over the forecast on Tuesday thanks to high pressure. Temperatures will climb about 5 degrees from today and top off in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds and another chance for spotty showers will move in on Wednesday. This will help to cool temperatures back down to the lower 60s.

Drier conditions will take over for the end of the week, but we’re keeping an eye on the chance for showers back in the forecast this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz