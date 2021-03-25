Cool new interactive cup designed by local artist to celebrate 100 years of White Castle and Coca-Cola

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local artist out of Columbus has created a massive painting celebrating the 100th anniversary between White Castle and Coca-Cola.

Artist Bryan Moss combined his passion for art and technology, to create an incredible work of art for White Castle.

“It’s kind of unreal that they would let me be this creative and do this much stuff to their brand,” expressed Moss.

When Moss got the call that he was going to be designing a mural for White Castle and Coca-Cola’s 100th anniversary, he says he couldn’t quite believe it.

“When they asked me to do the 100-year celebration, I was like who, little old me?” laughed Moss.

However, Moss was already an experienced artist in his own right.

He’s completely self-taught and has been working in the industry for over 20 years; creating illustrations for comic books and graphic novels, as well as paintings.

His work was even featured at the Columbus Art Festival, which is what led to him being discovered and hired by White Castle.

“And during that time, we were working with VR, which is virtual reality,” explained Moss. “Like an interactive.”

It’s how he was able to design three new cups for the company, which depict virtual images when you place your phone up against them.

Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle, explained how the design works with a smartphone.

“The work that Bryan has done brings 100 years of family business history to life, and you know we even got it on our cups,” said Richardson. “So you know when you go to the restaurant and get a large drink, you get to see the work and you hold your phone up to it and it comes to life.”

And for Moss, being able to use his creativity freely, is something he hopes to see more often.

“To see that companies understand to work with artists, in order to get that exposure, to get that sympathetic eyes on the brand, that kind of stuff,” said Moss. “You know, you can really rally behind stuff like that.”

To experience the artwork yourself, you can pick up the cups at your local White Castle.