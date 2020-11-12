Cooking With Dads event goes virtual

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The African American Wellness Agency isn’t letting the pandemic stop their mission.

Their annual Cooking With Dads event is going virtual this year but the food will still be 100% real.

More than 100 families picked up a meal-kit Wednesday, filled with fresh ingredients they’ll take home to make a meal and memories together.

“It’s very important. It’s critical, in particular, in the African-American community to promote healthy living and also fatherhood and being actively involved and engaged with their children,” said Emmanual Anthony – Director of The Academy for Urban Scholars High School. “Whether you’re a father, grandfather, uncle, any male figure – if you’re in the life of young people, it’s important that we engage with them. Sometimes cooking together can promote that social component that so many of us need.”

This year is Derek’s Lee’s first participating in the program but says he’s hear much about it and is excited to make the chicken and vegetables with his kids.

“A lot of families express love and the way they connect with each other through a meal and preparing the meal together is just quality time spent,” Lee said.

By making healthy meals, the program hopes to also encourage healthy habits and lifestyles.

According to the CDC, African Americans are more likely to have and die from a chronic disease.

Depending on the disease, the risk can be double or even triple.

“Wellness is a lifestyle. It’s not just something you can pop up one day and be ‘oh, I’m healthy now.’ it’s regularly working out, it’s eating healthy on a regular basis. It’s knowing your numbers,” said Malcolm White, Project Manager for the African American Wellness Agency.

That focus on healthy living is why with every box, a health screening was available for families.

“The high blood pressure, diabetes, those types of things that take place that are connected to eating habits is something that needs to be addressed and cooking with dads is doing that,” Lee said.

Because of the pandemic, all the families will be cooking together on a zoom call.

Buit organizers say what’s really important is that each family is spending time together.

“It has the fatherhood initiative where we’re spending time with our kids, getting them off the internet…all the screens, in general. Just spending time with them,” White said. “Then, also making sure they have a well-balanced, healthy meal. not eating out fast-food or going and eating a lot of fatty meals. Instead, they’re making a homemade, healthy meal with a lot of healthy ingredients inside of it.”