Cooking on NBC4 Today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Abi Engler, Dietetic Intern at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, join us for a cooking demonstration.

Today, she shows us how to make shrimp etouffee.

The recipe is attached below.

Serves: ~ 4

Items Needed: large saucepan, chef knife, cutting board, medium bowl,  measuring cups, measuring spoons, spatula or wooden spoon

Ingredients:

Step 1

  • 4 Tbsp olive oil
  • 4 Tbsp flour

Step 2

  • ½ cup green bell pepper
  • ½ cup onion
  • ½ cup chopped celery (about 2 sticks)
  • 2 tsp minced garlic

Step 3

  • 1 tsp thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 cup chopped tomatoes
  • 2 tsp Creole seasoning
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Step 4

  • 2 cups seafood broth or clam juice
  • 1-pound shrimp (peeled and deveined)

Garnish (optional)

  • ¼ cup chopped parsley
  • 2 green onions chopped

Directions:

  1. On medium heat in large saucepan combine oil and flour stir until smooth to make a roux.
  2. Cook on medium heat, stirring continuously, for about 5-8 minutes. Don’t walk away during this stage because this roux can burn very quickly.
  3. Add the onion, green pepper, celery and garlic. Cook for 8 – 10 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently.
  4. Add the thyme and bay leaf stir to combine, then add in chopped tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, paprika and creole seasoning.
  5. Add in 2 cups of broth and bring to a boil, and let simmer.
  6. Add shrimp and simmer for 5 minutes, until shrimp are firm, opaque and slightly pink in color.
  7. Remove bay leaf.  
  8. Serve and top with green onions and chopped parsley. Enjoy as-is, or serve with choice of side, like brown rice, wild rice, quinoa,  or cauliflower rice.

Nutrition Information (1 cup not including rice): Calories: 280   Fat: 15g   Carbs:  13g    Protein:  23g     Fiber:  2g   Sodium: 215mg

