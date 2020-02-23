Cooking on NBC4 Today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Abi Engler, Dietetic Intern at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, join us for a cooking demonstration.
Today, she shows us how to make shrimp etouffee.
The recipe is attached below.
Serves: ~ 4
Items Needed: large saucepan, chef knife, cutting board, medium bowl, measuring cups, measuring spoons, spatula or wooden spoon
Ingredients:
Step 1
- 4 Tbsp olive oil
- 4 Tbsp flour
Step 2
- ½ cup green bell pepper
- ½ cup onion
- ½ cup chopped celery (about 2 sticks)
- 2 tsp minced garlic
Step 3
- 1 tsp thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 cup chopped tomatoes
- 2 tsp Creole seasoning
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
Step 4
- 2 cups seafood broth or clam juice
- 1-pound shrimp (peeled and deveined)
Garnish (optional)
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- 2 green onions chopped
Directions:
- On medium heat in large saucepan combine oil and flour stir until smooth to make a roux.
- Cook on medium heat, stirring continuously, for about 5-8 minutes. Don’t walk away during this stage because this roux can burn very quickly.
- Add the onion, green pepper, celery and garlic. Cook for 8 – 10 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently.
- Add the thyme and bay leaf stir to combine, then add in chopped tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, paprika and creole seasoning.
- Add in 2 cups of broth and bring to a boil, and let simmer.
- Add shrimp and simmer for 5 minutes, until shrimp are firm, opaque and slightly pink in color.
- Remove bay leaf.
- Serve and top with green onions and chopped parsley. Enjoy as-is, or serve with choice of side, like brown rice, wild rice, quinoa, or cauliflower rice.
Nutrition Information (1 cup not including rice): Calories: 280 Fat: 15g Carbs: 13g Protein: 23g Fiber: 2g Sodium: 215mg