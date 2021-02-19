Convocation of bald eagles seen fishing at Ohio’s Lake Logan

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of seven bald eagles fishing at Lake Logan, in Hocking County, was captured on film by an ODNR photographer.

Tim Daniel posted the picture. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website, winter is the perfect time to see bald eagles roosting along rivers, sitting on frozen lakes, or exploring open fields.

Eagles carry sticks this time of year to reinforce the nest, called an aerie. A group of eagles, like the one seen at Lake Logan, is called a convocation.

Bald eagles in Ohio typically lay eggs and incubate in February and March, nesting in large trees such as sycamores, oaks, and cottonwoods. Meanwhile, frozen lakes and rivers force the birds to expand their hunting grounds in search of fish and carrion, their foods of choice, the ODNR website said.

Bald eagles are protected under both state law and the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, making it illegal to disturb bald eagles. When viewing these majestic birds, remember to respect the bird’s space and stay at least 100 yards away. Disturbing bald eagles at the nest site could lead the pair to abandon the eggs.