Convicted serial killer Shawn Grate pleads guilty to killing Marion County woman

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Convicted serial killer Shawn Grate pleaded guilty Wednesday to several charges in connection with the death of a Marion County woman.

Grate pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He was sentenced to life without parole for aggravated murder, plus 16 years for other counts.

Grate currently sits on death row for other murders.

23-year-old Dana Nicole Lowery’s body was found in a Marion field in 2007, but she was identified in June 2019. Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said it is believed that Grate murdered Lowery in May of 2006, then burned her body and several of her belongings.

Investigators said Grate provided them with information that led to Lowery’s identification in 2016.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office: