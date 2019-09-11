Convicted serial killer Shawn Grate pleads guilty to killing Marion County woman

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Convicted serial killer Shawn Grate pleaded guilty Wednesday to several charges in connection with the death of a Marion County woman.
Grate pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He was sentenced to life without parole for aggravated murder, plus 16 years for other counts.
Grate currently sits on death row for other murders.
23-year-old Dana Nicole Lowery’s body was found in a Marion field in 2007, but she was identified in June 2019. Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said it is believed that Grate murdered Lowery in May of 2006, then burned her body and several of her belongings.
Investigators said Grate provided them with information that led to Lowery’s identification in 2016.
According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office:
Ms. Lowrey was in Marion selling magazines in May of 2006. She was approached by Shawn Grate and lured to his house. While there he led her toward a back bedroom where he strangled her causing her to pass out. He then brought her body to the basement. When she began to wake, he went to the kitchen, obtained a knife, and stabbed her in the neck resulting in her death. Shawn Grate then wrapped her body in a sheet and drove her body to Victory Road and dumped her there. Sometime later Shawn Grate went back to Victory Road, lit Ms. Lowrey’s body on fire and fled.
Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan handled the case and said, “Shawn Grate committed a heinous act against 23 year old Dana Lowrey and for that he should spend the rest of his life in prison. I hope that his sentence brings some sense of closure to Ms. Lowrey’s family. Investigators from the Marion County Sherriff Office and the Ashland Police Department did an incredible job investigating this case. It should be noted that identifying Ms. Lowrey would not have been possible without the hard work of Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey and his team of investigators.”