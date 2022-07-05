COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was a previously convicted felon was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after being found guilty, in March, on robbery and possession of firearm charges.

In August of 2020, a person working with the ATF attempted to buy a machine gun from Kamar L. Cox for $500, but Cox instead pulled a Glock handgun and demanded the money from the buyer, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

Later, ATF agents found the handgun while executing a search warrant in Cox’s apartment.

Cox, 23, was sentenced Tuesday to 8.5 years in prison for robbery and possession of a firearm, which he was prohibited from having because he was a previously convicted felon. His sentence also includes restitution of $500 and three years of supervised release upon release.