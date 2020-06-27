Convicted felon charged with possessing a loaded firearm at Columbus protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A convicted felon was charged with possessing a loaded firearm at a Columbus protest.

Columbus Police say an officer recognized Ronnie Earl Murdock, 31, a convicted felon, during a downtown protest on June 24, and saw Murdock holding a rifle. Federal law states that convicted felons can’t own, operate, or handle firearms.

The Columbus SWAT team says when they arrested Murdock, he had a semiautomatic 2.23 caliber rifle with live rounds of ammunition.

“Peaceful protests can turn into tragedies if illegal possession of firearms becomes part of the mix,” said David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Police records state Murdock pleaded guilty in Frank County Common Pleas Court in October 2007 to attempted burglary and to robbery in October 2016. Both were felonies.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is punishable by up to ten years in prison. A judge will schedule a hearing for Murdock in federal court.