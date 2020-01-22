Controversial sticker found, removed from Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A sticker that was placed on a local elementary school is now at the center of an investigation.

The sticker with the phrase “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” was taped to the window of Binns Elementary School, and now the Columbus City School District is investigating.

The sticker has been causing controversy over social media since parents found it at the school this past weekend.

It has since been removed by a parent.

It’s not the first time the slogan has appeared on buildings and other school buildings across the nation.

In November, two central Ohio universities removed flyers and stickers with the slogan from campus and the FBI got involved.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, white supremacists promote the campaign.

One parent who found the sticker is glad it was taken down.

“This is completely wrong,” said Jessica Kaylor. “It doesn’t belong in schools, it does not belong. It’s 2020. It just does not belong”

A Columbus City Schools District spokesperson sent the following statement: