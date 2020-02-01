Construction to start soon on next piece of Grandview Crossing

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus developer Thrive Cos. is set to start construction in February on the first of two 124,000-square-foot office buildings on the Columbus side of the 56-acre Grandview Crossing mixed-use development.

The $19.2 million four-story speculative office could create 20 new jobs when it opens in June 2021, in addition to any employees relocating from elsewhere. Thrive, formerly Wagenbrenner Development, is seeking a 10-year, 75% property tax abatement from City Council.

Grandview Heights gave the nod last fall to plans for the first retail building on the suburb’s side of the development.

