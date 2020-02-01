1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Southern Local Schools Waverly City Schools

Construction to start soon on next piece of Grandview Crossing

Local News

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus developer Thrive Cos. is set to start construction in February on the first of two 124,000-square-foot office buildings on the Columbus side of the 56-acre Grandview Crossing mixed-use development.

The $19.2 million four-story speculative office could create 20 new jobs when it opens in June 2021, in addition to any employees relocating from elsewhere. Thrive, formerly Wagenbrenner Development, is seeking a 10-year, 75% property tax abatement from City Council.

Grandview Heights gave the nod last fall to plans for the first retail building on the suburb’s side of the development.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools