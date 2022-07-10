COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Dr. Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, a scientist at COSI to talk about how molecules respond to different temperatures.

An experiment using liquid nitrogen, which can be as cold as minus 320°F, and balloons shows how the reaction between the two can drastically change the balloons molecular structure.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above.

