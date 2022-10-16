COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Joe Wood, Director of Education Interactions and Performances at COSI, to talk about air pressure.

Joe showed some examples how air can expand when the pressure is changed by using marshmallow candy, a toy and a vacuum chamber. They also explained how air pressure plays a role in creating weather patterns.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above.

For more information about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

