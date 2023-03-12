COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The folks at COSI are getting excited for the next exhibit “Tutankhamen: His Tomb and His Treasures” which opens on Saturday, March 18.

Do you know what King Tut had on the bottom of his shoes? Or what items were and were not found in his tomb? Monica Day stopped by during construction for a little Tut trivia with Kelli Kinzig, manager of education experiences at COSI.

This exhibit requires a ticket separate from general admission. Tickets are on sale now, and you can reserve your ticket in advance by clicking here.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.