COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Dr. Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, a scientist at COSI, to talk about tornadoes and how to show its properties using some soda bottles.

You can click here to learn more about how to stay safe during a tornado.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above.

COSI is currently closed for annual maintenance, cleaning and exhibit enhancements, but will reopen on Saturday, October 1.

This fall, Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs and Doc McStuffins will replace the traveling Cuba and Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibits. Doc McStuffins will be open starting October 1, and Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs will open on October 15. Both exhibits are included with general admission to COSI.

For more information about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

