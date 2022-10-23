COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Kelli Kinzig Manager, of Education Experiences at COSI, to talk about the new exhibits at COSI and do a fun Halloween science experiment.

The experiment demonstrates the chemical reaction that happens when acetone and Styrofoam are combined, using some Halloween-themed props. The chemical dissolves the bonds that hold together the Styrofoam to release air and it ends with an imperceptible result.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above.

Click here for a breakdown from Liz of how you can do this experiment at home.

For more information about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

