COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A brand new exhibition is loading in it at COSI just in time for summer.

“Nature’s Superheroes: Life at the Limits” opens on April 15 and NBC4 Today anchor Monica Day got a sneak peek with senior project Manager Kelli Kinzig. From the Hercules beetle, to a carrion flower there’s a lot to see and smell.

