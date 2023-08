In this weeks “Connecting with COSI”, NBC4’s Monica Day learned about how plants use various smells to adapt to the environment in COSI’s “Nature’s Superheroes” exhibit.

Plants can produce specific compounds to attract bugs in order to get pollinated. This ranges from lovely smelling flowers to the not so pleasant smelling “Corpse Flower.” Watch in the player above to learn more and head to COSI’s website to discover more about the exhibit.