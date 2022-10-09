COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Joe Wood, Director of Education Interactions and Performances at COSI, to talk about the upcoming exhibit Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs.

Joe showed some examples of fossils and demonstrated how Pterosaurs fly with a simple experiment that you can try at home with straws and paper.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above.

This fall, Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs and Doc McStuffins will replace the traveling Cuba and Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibits. Doc McStuffins opened on October 1, and Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs will open on October 15. Both exhibits are included with general admission to COSI.

For more information about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

