COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Joe Wood, director of education interactions and performances at COSI to talk about their upcoming reptile exhibit.

“Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” is organized by the American Museum of Natural History. Joe explains how a Pterosaurs differs from a dinosaur and what to look forward to when the exhibit arrives.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above.

The exhibit will open on Saturday, October 15, and is included with general admission to COSI.

This fall, Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs and Doc McStuffins will replace the traveling Cuba and Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibits, which will stay open through Labor Day.

COSI will be closed starting Tuesday, September 6 for annual maintenance, cleaning and exhibit enhancements, and will reopen on Saturday, October 1.

For more information about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

