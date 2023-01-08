COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Valerie Aveni, Director of Onsite Educational Experiences at COSI, to do an experiment called “milk fireworks.”

This is a simple experiment that can be done with milk (higher fat content for better results), food coloring and soap.

You still have time to check out the exhibit Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaur, organized by the American Museum of Natural History, which is included with admission and will be at COSI through March 5. Click here to learn more about the exhibit.

Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at the Columbus science museum on March 18 and requires a separate ticket. Tickets for the exhibit go on sale March 18. Click here to learn more about the upcoming exhibit.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

