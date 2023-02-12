COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Laurie Miller, senior manager of living collections at COSI, to talk about their new ambassador animal Nigel.

You can watch the discussion in the video player above.

Nigel is an opossum who came to COSI from the Ohio Wildlife Center after being orphaned. he could not be released back into the wild, so he is now at COSI as an ambassador animal helping to educated and break stereotypes.

If you do find orphaned animals like opossums, it a good idea to reach out to sources like the Ohio Wildlife Center for advice on what to do.

At COSI, you still have time to check out the exhibit Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaur, organized by the American Museum of Natural History, which is included with admission and will be at COSI through March 5. Click here to learn more about the exhibit.

There are some new exhibits on the way like “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures,” which will open at COSI on March 18 and be there through Labor Day 2023. This exhibit requires a ticket separate from general admission. Tickets are on sale now, and you can reserve your ticket in advance by clicking here. You can also click here to learn more about the upcoming exhibit.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

Check out some other experiments and demonstrations below:

Indoor Snow

Floating Dry Erase Drawings

Milk Fireworks

How to make holiday cards

How to make a lava lamp in a bottle

Inside Doc McStuffins and interacting with a blue-tongued skink

Inside “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit

Snakes!

Touring Doc McStuffins with Dr. B

Halloween Candy Experiments

Using Candy to demonstrate air pressure