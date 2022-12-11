COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Dr. Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, a scientist at COSI, to make a lava lamp in a bottle.

This is a simple experiment that can be done at home with a cup or bottle, oil, water, food coloring and Alka-Seltzer tablets.

You can watch the walkthrough of the exhibit in the video player above.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

During the holiday season, COSI will have some adjusted and extended hours. Click here to check their hours and look at the calendar of events.

