COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is always so much to see and do at COSI. Lately we’ve talked alot about “Tutankhamen: His Tomb and His Treasures” but another exciting exhibit will be opening in April.

It’s called Nature’s Superheroes: Life at the Limits that explores the superpowers of creatures in the wild. NBC4 Today Anchor Monica Day got a lesson in blubber from COSI scientist Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith that you can try at home.

You can learn more about COSI by visiting COSI.org and click here to preview Nature’s Superheroes.