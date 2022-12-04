COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Kelli Kinzig, senior project manager at COSI, to walk through the traveling exhibit Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit.

The exhibit offers hands on activities for children, including daily interactions with animals like blue-tongued skinks.

You can watch the walkthrough of the exhibit in the video player above.

Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit is a children’s museum exhibit based on Disney Junior’s award-winning series, Doc McStuffins, and allows children an interactive experience about what it is like to be a veterinarian. The exhibit is included with General Admission and will be at COSI through January 3, 2023. Click here for more information on Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

Check out some other experiments and demonstrations below:

Inside “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit

Snakes!

Touring Doc McStuffins with Dr. B

Halloween Candy Experiments

Using Candy to demonstrate air pressure

New Pterosaurs exhibit coming soon

Doc McStuffins and Ferret Fawcett

Cloud Experiments

Tesla Coil Lightning Show