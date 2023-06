(WCMH) — In this weeks “Connecting with COSI“ scientist Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith taught Monica Day about nebulas and showed her how to make one at home. The project is part of a new COSI Connects Kit that teaches kids about the James Webb Space Telescope.

Watch our full segment in the video player above to see how it’s done and for more fun projects visit https://cosi.org/connects.