COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Dr. Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, a scientist at COSI, to talk about fun experiments that you can do with Halloween candy. They demonstrated several things that you can do with candy like Skittles, gummies, different chocolates and Nerds that you collect for trick-or-treat.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above.

For more information about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

