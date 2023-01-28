COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, scientist at COSI to do an experiment using dry erase markers, a glass plate and water.

Because the erase markers are insoluble, any design you draw will float off a glass plate when you add water.

You can watch the experiment in the video player above.

This is a fun experiment that you can do at home, but there are several things going on at COSI as well.

You still have time to check out the exhibit Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaur, organized by the American Museum of Natural History, which is included with admission and will be at COSI through March 5. Click here to learn more about the exhibit.

Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at the Columbus science museum on March 18 and requires a separate ticket. Tickets for the exhibit go on sale March 18. Click here to learn more about the upcoming exhibit.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

