COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Dr. Marci Howdyshell, Senior Director of Scientific Content and Research at COSI, to talk about Farm Days.

Dr. Howdyshell demonstrated an experiment that shows how seeds grow into a plant that will also be shown on Farm Days at COSI.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above.

Farm Days will be on the northwest side of the COSI building August 10-14 and is included with COSI General Admission and Memberships. Click here to learn more about Farm Days or reserve tickets.

During that week, there will also be a COSI After Dark, an event where COSI is open to adults who are 21 and over. The next COSI After Dark will be on Thursday, August 11 from 7-10 p.m. To learn more about this event or purchase tickets in advance, click here.

For more information about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

